Ten Livingston Parish inmates earn high school diplomas while serving their sentences

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is offerings its congratulations to ten inmates who have earned high school diplomas while serving their sentences.

The inmates are:

Nicholas, 37: Hopes to continue his studies and become an engineer

Kevin, 27: Hopes to pursue a job in the welding field

John, 45: Says after all these years, earning his diploma "feels good"

Derrick, 29: Hopes to work in the A/C and welding fields

Kody, 31: Hopes to work with machines

Joseph, 30: Hopes to continue his education

Cody, 25: Wants to study a trade

Robert, 35: Is a welder. Hopes he can find a nice, steady job

Eddie, 50: This crane operator thinks it's "pretty cool" to get his diploma

Daniel, 26: Hopes education will help pave the way for him

"I am so proud that you chose to take advantage of this opportunity while incarcerated. You took the initiative to start making your lives a little bit better," said Assistant Warden Ben Ballard as he spoke to the graduates and their families Friday.

The class is offered to inmates through a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Education Department.

