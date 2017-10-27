Ten Livingston Parish inmates earn high school diplomas while se - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Ten Livingston Parish inmates earn high school diplomas while serving their sentences

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office Source: Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is offerings its congratulations to ten inmates who have earned high school diplomas while serving their sentences.

The inmates are:

  • Nicholas, 37: Hopes to continue his studies and become an engineer
  • Kevin, 27: Hopes to pursue a job in the welding field
  • John, 45: Says after all these years, earning his diploma "feels good"
  • Derrick, 29: Hopes to work in the A/C and welding fields
  • Kody, 31: Hopes to work with machines
  • Joseph, 30: Hopes to continue his education
  • Cody, 25: Wants to study a trade
  • Robert, 35: Is a welder. Hopes he can find a nice, steady job
  • Eddie, 50: This crane operator thinks it's "pretty cool" to get his diploma
  • Daniel, 26: Hopes education will help pave the way for him

"I am so proud that you chose to take advantage of this opportunity while incarcerated. You took the initiative to start making your lives a little bit better," said Assistant Warden Ben Ballard as he spoke to the graduates and their families Friday.

The class is offered to inmates through a partnership with the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Education Department.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly