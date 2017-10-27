Man arrested for reportedly stalking LSU student on campus

A Baton Rouge man has been arrested for reportedly stalking a student on LSU's campus.

Officials say on September 27 around 10 a.m., LSU Police took a report about a stalking case. The female victim reported the man, identified as Ali Pourgharibshahi, 33, had followed her several times during school activities and made her fear for her safety.

The victim says she first met Pourgharibshahi through some friends on August 13. She says they spoke briefly through texts, phone calls, and meetings in person. She says the last time she had contact with Pourgharibshahi was during an abrasive conversation where he reportedly demanded to be picked up from a building on LSU's campus.

The victim says she began to feel uncomfortable after this incident and blocked Pourgharibshahi on social media sites and did not respond to his text messages.

Then on August 16, the victim went to an activity at LSU's Hilltop Arboretum, located off Highland Road. During the activity, the victim says she noticed Pourgharibshahi standing outside the window peering into the room. She says Pourgharibshahi attempted to talk to her when she left the building, and which time, the victim said, "No," and walked back into the building. The victim claims Pourgharibshahi stayed outside the building until about 6 p.m.

Then on September 15, around 1:30 p.m., the victim says she was attending class on LSU's campus when Pourgharibshahi walked into the class and sat down near her, trying to talk to her. The victim claims Pourgharibshahi stayed in the classroom for the entire three and a half hour long class. She says she felt uncomfortable and unable to focus.

The victim says Pourgharibshahi is not a student at LSU.

Pourgharibshahi was arrested on October 27. He is charged with misdemeanor stalking.

