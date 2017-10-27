Man arrested for reportedly stalking LSU student on campus

Some real-life superheroes dropped in on some patients Friday morning from the roof of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. The Baton Rouge Police Department SWAT Team dressed as Batman, Spiderman, Superman and Captain America while rappelling from the roof. The superheroes also took time to go room to room visiting with the children who are currently patients at Our Lady of the Lake. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
A Morgan City man was arrested Friday, October 27 on numerous drug charges after detectives received a complaint about illegal drug activity.More >>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.More >>
Ochsner Health Center is recommending six questions to ask healthcare providers to help fight antibiotic resistance.More >>
Baton Rouge residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s with the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 18 at BREC Highland Community Park.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
A substitute teacher was caught on camera cursing at a high school student Thursday. A Biloxi Public Schools official confirmed the incident happened inside a Biloxi High School classroom.More >>
Four family members were arrested Thursday after an anonymous tip to the Department of Social Services about a woman giving birth to a baby inside a home.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
