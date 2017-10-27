Walk to raise money for Alzheimer's research to be held in Baton Rouge in November

Baton Rouge residents will join the fight to end Alzheimer’s with the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 18 at BREC Highland Community Park.

The walk, spanning 1.5 miles, will give participants the chance to learn about Alzheimer’s, advocacy opportunities, clinical studies enrollment, and support programs and services from the Alzheimer’s Association. A tribute ceremony to those affected by Alzheimer’s will also be held.

“Finding our first survivor is our top priority. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Baton Rouge puts us one step closer to this goal. We’re raising awareness about this disease and also raising money to advance a cure. The Alzheimer’s Association is the largest non-profit funder of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia research,” said Courtney Nuckolls, special events coordinator for the association. “We invite everyone in Baton Rouge, and our neighboring communities, to join us on Saturday, November 18 as we join the fight for Alzheimer’s first survivor.”

Children’s activities, food, and music will also be a part of the program.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., with more than 5 million Americans living with the disease. It's the only disease among the top ten that cannot be cured, prevented, or slowed. In Louisiana alone, there are more than 85,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and 232,000 caregivers.

To register as a team or individual, visit alz.org/walk.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.