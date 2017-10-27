Renowned author to speak about his latest book in Lafayette

Renowned author, Ernest J. Gaines, is set to speak about his newest book, The Tragedy of Brady Sims, on November 9 at 7 p.m. in the Oliver Hall Auditorium on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus.

The free event is open to the public and hosted by the Ernest J. Gaines Center, which was established in 2007 and houses Gaines’s manuscripts.

Gaines was a writer in residence and a creative writing instructor at UL Lafayette for 20 years, and throughout his career, received numerous awards, including two Medals of Arts.

For more information regarding the center, its hours, research, and future programs, contact Cheylon Woods at 337-482-1848 or email cheylon.woods@louisiana.edu.

