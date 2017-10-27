Renowned author to speak about his latest book in Lafayette

On Monday, October 30, Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will travel to Puerto Rico to meet with officials about Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.More >>
On Monday, October 30, Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will travel to Puerto Rico to meet with officials about Hurricane Harvey recovery efforts.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported Haskin Payne, 44, fell overboard while fishing with his wife on Bayou Bienvenue in St. Bernard Parish.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported Haskin Payne, 44, fell overboard while fishing with his wife on Bayou Bienvenue in St. Bernard Parish.More >>
Renowned author, Ernest J. Gaines, is set to speak about his newest book, The Tragedy of Brady Sims, on November 9 at 7 p.m. in the Oliver Hall Auditorium on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus.More >>
Renowned author, Ernest J. Gaines, is set to speak about his newest book, The Tragedy of Brady Sims, on November 9 at 7 p.m. in the Oliver Hall Auditorium on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s campus.More >>
The immediate weather story is about the rains that are moving into the WAFB viewing area and will be with us through the evening and overnight. Showers and a few thunderstorms along and ahead of an advancing cold front will arrive in time to make a real mess of the normally congested evening commute.More >>
The immediate weather story is about the rains that are moving into the WAFB viewing area and will be with us through the evening and overnight. Showers and a few thunderstorms along and ahead of an advancing cold front will arrive in time to make a real mess of the normally congested evening commute.More >>
There is a new way to get around Baton Rouge and leaders believe it's steering business in the right direction. It's also helping locals get around.More >>
There is a new way to get around Baton Rouge and leaders believe it's steering business in the right direction. It's also helping locals get around.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) – It’s not every day you see a huge hog roaming the streets, however, a woman captured pictures of one walking around a Phenix City neighborhood.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.More >>
Two faces have been haunting the Butler County Coroner's Office.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>