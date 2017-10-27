Real-life superheroes drop in on young patients at OLOL

Some real-life superheroes dropped in on some patients Friday morning from the roof of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

The Baton Rouge Police Department SWAT Team dressed as Batman, Spiderman, Superman and Captain America while rappelling from the roof.

The superheroes also took time to go room to room visiting with the children who are currently patients at Our Lady of the Lake.

