Real-life superheroes drop in on young patients at OLOL

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Thursday night that resulted in the death of a young woman. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Erneisha Barnes, 19.More >>
Some real-life superheroes dropped in on some patients Friday morning from the roof of Our Lady of the Lake Hospital. The Baton Rouge Police Department SWAT Team dressed as Batman, Spiderman, Superman and Captain America while rappelling from the roof. The superheroes also took time to go room to room visiting with the children who are currently patients at Our Lady of the Lake. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
A federal judge has approved a settlement in the class action lawsuit brought by protesters against Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies following the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
The 6-year-old’s mother says the GPS device keeps him safe.More >>
Tim Senkowski received the keys to his new home in 2015, built and donated by the nonprofit The Path Home. But after the TV cameras left, he said the workers also took off and never came back.More >>
