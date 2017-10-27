Crews search for Zachary man who fell out of boat on bayou in St. Bernard Parish

Crews are searching for a Zachary man who fell out of a boat near Chalmette on Thursday, according to officials.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported Haskin Payne, 44, fell overboard while fishing with his wife on Bayou Bienvenue in St. Bernard Parish.

Agents said the incident was reported around 5 p.m.

The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office Marine Division and US Coast Guard are part of the search team.

LDWF said SBPSO deputies were first on the scene and found Payne’s wife in the boat on the bank of the bayou. Authorities said she was taken to University Hospital in New Orleans to be treated for hypothermia.

Investigators said Payne’s wife told them her husband slipped and fell into the water while they were fishing. They added Payne’s wife jumped in after him but could not get him back into the boat.

LDWF agents added neither was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

Wildlife and Fisheries will lead the investigation on this incident.

