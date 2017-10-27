Crews search for Zachary man who fell out of boat on bayou in St. Bernard Parish

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Thursday night that resulted in the death of a young woman. The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Erneisha Barnes, 19.More >>
The man accused of driving drunk through an Endymion parade crowd is expected to be sentenced in court Friday.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported Haskin Payne, 44, fell overboard while fishing with his wife on Bayou Bienvenue in St. Bernard Parish.More >>
A federal judge has approved a settlement in the class action lawsuit brought by protesters against Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies following the Alton Sterling shooting.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Customers who are late or fall behind in payments can face harassment. Some report employees banging on their doors at all hours or calling their family members.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
An emotional video of a Vanderbilt University Medical Center nurse singing to a terminal cancer patient has gone viral.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
