Judge approves settlement for protesters arrested after Alton Sterling shooting

Protest at BRPD Headquarters in 2016 (Source: WAFB)

A federal judge has approved a settlement in the class action lawsuit brought by protesters against Baton Rouge law enforcement agencies.

A hearing was held Friday morning involving nearly 80 protesters arrested in Baton Rouge last year.

Several lawsuits have accused law enforcement agencies of violating the constitutional rights of protesters who were arrested after the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Black Lives Matter movement leader DeRay Mckesson is among the arrested protesters eligible for cash payments ranging from $500 to $1,000.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place on September 21 but was postponed.

