Hearing underway for decision on payments owed to protesters after Alton Sterling shooting

A hearing is underway in federal court on whether to approve a class action settlement involving nearly 80 protesters arrested in Baton Rouge last year.

It was scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.

Several lawsuits have accused law enforcement agencies of violating the constitutional rights of protesters who were arrested after the July 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling.

Black Lives Matter movement leader DeRay Mckesson is among the arrested protesters eligible for cash payments ranging from $500 to $1,000 if the proposed settlement gets the judge's final approval.

The hearing was originally scheduled to take place on September 21 but was postponed.

