YOUR TURN: Baton Rouge Deadly Shooting

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Jason Bush.

Bush reacted on our Facebook page to a story about yet another shooting in North Baton Rouge. A 19-year-old-woman was shot Thursday night and she later died in a hospital.

The parish is already at a record breaking number of homicides this year. Bush is worried and pleading for a better day. In his words:

Are we ever going to see peace in American streets? Look at our society? We’re falling apart. This is insanity and chaos, not peace and love. We the People are better than this. But it starts within, individually, are you an asset or a liability to society? Our children’s futures are in great danger if we don’t get it together soon. God have mercy on us.

