Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: By the Numbers

Southern is back on the road this weekend, traveling to Little Rock, AR, to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
The Jags (4-3, 2-1) are on a three game winning streak, beating Fort Valley State (31-14), Alabama A&M (35-14) and Jackson State (35-17).
The Golden Lions (2-5, 1-2) have lost three in a row and five of their last six football games.
Golden Lion Wins: Morehouse College (23-10), Jackson State (34-20)
Golden Lion Losses: Akron (52-3), Arkansas State (48-3), Alabama A&M (27-14), Miss. Valley State (38-31), Central State (40-35)
Here's a look at the Jags and Golden Lions, by the numbers ...
|OFFENSE
|SU
|A-PB
|First Downs
|118
|99
|Rushing Attempts
|256
|234
|Rushing Yards
|1033
|773
|Rushing Avg/Carry
|4.0
|3.3
|Rushing Yards/Game
|147.6
|110.4
|Passing Completions/Attempts/Int
|114-220-8
|105-191-10
|Passing Yards
|1131
|1229
|Avg/Pass
|5.1
|6.4
|Passing Yards/Game
|161.6
|175.6
|Total Offense/Game
|309.2
|286.0
|Points/Game
|23.3
|20.4
|DEFENSE
|SU
|A-PB
|First Downs Allowed
|128
|155
|Rushing Yards Allowed
|1237
|997
|Passing Yards Allowed
|1307
|1903
|Total Yards Allowed
|2544
|2900
|Total Yards Allowed/Game
|363.4
|414.3
|Turnovers
|16
|7
|Sacks
|13
|13
|Points Allowed/Game
|28.1
|34.6
Kickoff:
4 p.m. Little Rock, AR
PREDICTION: Southern 37, A-PB: 20.
