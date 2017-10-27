Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff: By the Numbers

Southern is back on the road this weekend, traveling to Little Rock, AR, to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

The Jags (4-3, 2-1) are on a three game winning streak, beating Fort Valley State (31-14), Alabama A&M (35-14) and Jackson State (35-17).

The Golden Lions (2-5, 1-2) have lost three in a row and five of their last six football games.

RELATED STORY: SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Golden Lion Wins: Morehouse College (23-10), Jackson State (34-20)

Golden Lion Losses: Akron (52-3), Arkansas State (48-3), Alabama A&M (27-14), Miss. Valley State (38-31), Central State (40-35)

Here's a look at the Jags and Golden Lions, by the numbers ...

OFFENSE SU A-PB First Downs 118 99 Rushing Attempts 256 234 Rushing Yards 1033 773 Rushing Avg/Carry 4.0 3.3 Rushing Yards/Game 147.6 110.4 Passing Completions/Attempts/Int 114-220-8 105-191-10 Passing Yards 1131 1229 Avg/Pass 5.1 6.4 Passing Yards/Game 161.6 175.6 Total Offense/Game 309.2 286.0 Points/Game 23.3 20.4

DEFENSE SU A-PB First Downs Allowed 128 155 Rushing Yards Allowed 1237 997 Passing Yards Allowed 1307 1903 Total Yards Allowed 2544 2900 Total Yards Allowed/Game 363.4 414.3 Turnovers 16 7 Sacks 13 13 Points Allowed/Game 28.1 34.6

Kickoff:

4 p.m. Little Rock, AR

PREDICTION: Southern 37, A-PB: 20.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.