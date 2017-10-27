Investigators arrest 3 women accused of being involved in life insurance scheme

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Friday, October 27.More >>
The Louisiana U.S. Coast Guard along with Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man who fell overboard in a boating accident.More >>
The Louisiana U.S. Coast Guard along with Wildlife and Fisheries and the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are searching for a man who fell overboard in a boating accident.More >>
A successful fundraiser for the Baton Rouge chapter of ALS Louisiana/Mississippi organized was held at Episcopal High School on Thursday.More >>
A successful fundraiser for the Baton Rouge chapter of ALS Louisiana/Mississippi organized was held at Episcopal High School on Thursday.More >>
Three women have been arrested and a warrant for a fourth is pending in connection with a life insurance scheme, according to investigators.More >>
Three women have been arrested and a warrant for a fourth is pending in connection with a life insurance scheme, according to investigators.More >>
Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will host its second annual La Fête des Bayous the weekend of October 26-29, 2017 at 44450 Hwy. 429 St. Amant, LA 70774.More >>
Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will host its second annual La Fête des Bayous the weekend of October 26-29, 2017 at 44450 Hwy. 429 St. Amant, LA 70774.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
After nearly a month on the run, police in Pennsylvania have captured Joshua Gurto overnight, the man accused of raping and murdering a 13-month-old Ohio girl.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.More >>
The boy’s uncle faces child endangerment charges.More >>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.More >>
Former members of a Colleton County church have come forward saying they were sexually assaulted by the church's leader.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>
Flora Stevens, 78, now has dementia and is living in an assisted-living facility. She was using the last name Harris when she was tracked down from a missing persons report.More >>