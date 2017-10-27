Investigators arrest 3 women accused of being involved in life insurance scheme

Three women have been arrested and a warrant for a fourth is pending in connection with a life insurance scheme, according to investigators.

Court documents show Cleopatra Dunn, 43, of Gonzales; Derroclecia Dunn, 25, an insurance agent, of Clinton; and Jyhmecia Dunn, 23, also of Clinton; are facing multiple felonies. The documents stated an arrest warrant is pending against Sheletha Henderson, another insurance agent.

Louisiana State Police reported its insurance fraud unit was contacted in August by a detective with the Baton Rouge Police Department and a compliance investigator with the Louisiana Department of Insurance to look into a possible scheme in which insurance policies were being obtained on people without their approval or knowledge.

According to an arrest warrant, there was a case of a man who had discussed with Derroclecia Dunn about getting a life insurance policy but never completed the application process. The warrant stated the man later learned a policy was filed in his name and listed Cleopatra Dunn, Derroclecia Dunn’s mother, as the beneficiary.

Troopers stated there was a life insurance policy obtained on a man in which Henderson was the agent, while Cleopatra Dunn and Jyhmecia Dunn are listed as relatives and beneficiaries of the person named on the policy. They added the application stated the man had no medical issues. However, according to an arrest warrant, the man was not in good health at the time the policy would have been taken out and died after a lengthy illness.

The warrant stated Cleopatra Dunn and Jyhmecia Dunn made claims on the policy, but those were denied by the insurance company. The warrant added one of the man’s actual family members told investigators the job description and address were wrong on the policy. According to authorities, the family member also said Cleopatra Dunn and Jyhmecia Dunn are not related to the man.

According to jail records, Cleopatra Dunn and Jyhmecia Dunn were each booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on identity theft (3 counts), forgery (3 counts), and insurance fraud (3 counts). The jail reported they were released after posting the $18,000 bond each.

Jail records show Derroclecia Dunn is charged with identity theft (2 counts), forgery (2 counts), and insurance fraud (2 counts). According to the jail, she was released after posting a $12,000 bond.

All of the charges are felonies.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.