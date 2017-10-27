ExxonMobil holds 2017 jambalaya cookoff to benefit CAUW

ExxonMobil is hosting its annual jambalaya cookoff Friday in honor of Capital Area United Way.

The event is being held at the company's Baton Rouge complex on Scenic Highway.

WAFB's Johnny Ahysen and Graham Ulkins will be judges for the competition.

Organizers said more than 40 teams are participating in this year's cookoff.

This is the 28th year ExxonMobil has held the corporate giving campaign with the Capital Area United Way.

