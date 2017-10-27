2nd annual La Fete des Bayous underway in St. Amant

Information provided by Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church

ST. AMANT, LA - Our Lady of Holy Rosary Catholic Church will host its second annual La Fête des Bayous the weekend of October 26-29, 2017 at 44450 Hwy. 429 St. Amant, LA 70774.

This year’s festival will include: rides, games, jambalaya and gumbo cook-offs, a talent show, a car show, a live and silent auctions, and lots of great food.

Special events include a Kids’ Night featuring Boo with the Badge trick-or-treating, St. Amant High School’s 5k Color Run, and a kids’ fishing tournament sponsored by Anything Outdoors - Helping Kids/Non-Profit.

Plus, you don’t want to miss our fantastic band lineup headlined by Rockin’ Dopsie, and other local favorites: Midlife Crisis, Hai Karate, Foret Tradition, and The Chase Tyler Band!

An Early Bird Special Weekend Ride Bracelet is available for $60 per person and will be sold until Wednesday, October 25th. To purchase ride bracelets and get more La Fête des Bayous festival details, visit our website: www.geauxlafete.com or Facebook: La Fête des Bayous.

We bring people together - come fête with us!