Police: Young woman dies in Gus Young Ave. shooting

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Thursday night that resulted in the death of a young woman.

The Baton Rouge Police Department identified the victim as Erneisha Barnes, 19.

The incident happened on Gus Young Avenue near 48th Street in Baton Rouge around 10:15 p.m.

Sgt. L'Jean McNeely Jr. with BRPD said Barnes was the passenger in a vehicle when the shooter fired from a red Chevrolet Trailblazer and Barnes was hit.

He added several shots were fired.

McNeely said Barnes was taken to the hospital where she later died.

The shooter has not been identified and a motive has not been established.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

