Emergency officials respond to shooting at Gus Young and 48th

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. at Gus Young Avenue near 48th Street. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

We will update this story with more information as we receive it.

