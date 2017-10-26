Emergency officials respond to shooting at Gus Young and 48th

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Thursday night.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
An arrest has been made in connection to the double shooting that happened on the campus of Grambling State University early Wednesday morning.More >>
Powerball officials report the winning ticket for Wednesday night's $191.1 million jackpot was sold in Louisiana.More >>
Registration is now open to the public for the first ever Mid City Mardi Gras parade, which will roll in February of 2018.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
A pair of women from Hawaii and their two dogs spent five months lost at sea in the Pacific Ocean, surviving off of water purifiers and a year’s worth of dry food like pasta and oatmeal.More >>
The overall JFK assassination Collection is made up of 5 million pages of records, with about 88 percent fully available for viewing. About 11 percent have been released in part, leaving 1 percent fully kept from public view.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Five teenagers were charged with murder after police said they threw a rock off an I-75 overpass that killed a 32-year-old father.More >>
According to a new report released by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) the number of cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis reported in the United States reached all-time highs in 2016.More >>
