Emergency officials respond to shooting at Gus Young and 48th

Emergency officials responded to a shooting Thursday night.

The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. at Gus Young Avenue near 48th Street. The condition of the victim is currently unknown.

BREAKING: BRPD working a reported shooting on Gus Young at N 48th St. Woman reportedly hit in the stomach, just left in ambulance @WAFB pic.twitter.com/V4wufGKKif — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) October 27, 2017

