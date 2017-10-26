Suspect arrested in Grambling State University shooting

An arrest has been made in connection to the double shooting that happened on the campus of Grambling State University early Wednesday morning.

The shooting claimed the lives of Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, who were both students at the school.

According to the Lincoln Parish Sheriff's Office, Jaylin Wayne was arrested in this case and charged with first degree murder. Wayne was arrested Thursday night around 8:30 p.m. Officials say he turned himself in after learning of the arrest warrant that had been issued.

The warrant was issued after LPSO investigators gathered vital evidence and conducted many interviews from witnesses.

The investigation revealed this incident happened as a result of an disagreement, which led to a fight between Andrews and Wayne. At some point during the fights, officials say Wayne produced a handgun and shot Andrews and Caldwell. Officials say it appears Caldwell was coming to Andrews' aid when he was shot.

"I feel confident that our investigators have put together a strong case. As a department, we offer our condolences to the families and friends of the deceased. I want to thank our team of investigators for their dedication and the determined effort that they put forth in working this case. I would also like to thank the Grambling State University Police Department, Grambling Police Department, Monroe Police Department, Ruston Police Department, the Louisiana State Police, and numerous other public safety entities for their assistance with this investigation," said Sheriff Mike Stone.

