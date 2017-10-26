Registration now open for first ever Mid City Mardi Gras parade - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Registration now open for first ever Mid City Mardi Gras parade

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Source: midcitygras.org Source: midcitygras.org
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Registration is now open to the public for the first ever Mid City Mardi Gras parade, which will roll in February of 2018.

From now until December 4, there will a 50 percent off discount on the registration fee for walking, biking, and other human-powered krewes. There will also be a 10 percent off discount for all motorized and float krewes.

The Mid City parade will roll at 1 p.m. on February 8, pending permit approval. The parade will run down North Boulevard, ending at Baton Rouge Community College. 

For more details, click here.

