Registration now open for first ever Mid City Mardi Gras parade

Registration is now open to the public for the first ever Mid City Mardi Gras parade, which will roll in February of 2018.

From now until December 4, there will a 50 percent off discount on the registration fee for walking, biking, and other human-powered krewes. There will also be a 10 percent off discount for all motorized and float krewes.

The Mid City parade will roll at 1 p.m. on February 8, pending permit approval. The parade will run down North Boulevard, ending at Baton Rouge Community College.

