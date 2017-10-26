John Gray named Grand Marshal of Mid City Gras parade

Information provided by Mid City Gras.

Baton Rouge, La -- John Gray, an acclaimed jazz musician and music teacher, has been named Grand Marshal of the first Mid City Gras parade, which is set to roll February 4.

Gray is an alumni of McKinley High School and the Southern University Music Department. He teaches full time at the Dunham School, and performs professionally with The JGrayJazz Trio, The Michael Foster Project, The Soul Jukeboxx, The Uptown Jazz Orchestra and The Treme Brass Band.

Gray has been named as The Baton Rouge Symphony Orchestra’s Teacher of the Year, he has been the recipient of the Master Teacher Award at the Dunham, he has also been awarded The LINK’s Role Model of the Year award, and also has been named as one of Louisiana Life Magazine’s Louisianians of The Year, as well as Arts Ambassador by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge. He’s been named as one of the People to Watch by The Drum Magazine, and a Top 40 Under 40 Black Entrepreneur.

The Mid City Gras Parade is set to roll at 1 p.m., Feb. 4 down North Boulevard, starting at the 22nd Street intersection and ending at Baton Rouge Community College. The parade is for everyone who lives, works and plays in Mid City.

