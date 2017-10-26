Man sentenced after exposing himself to 16-year-old girl

A Morgan City man has pleaded guilty to indecent behavior with a juvenile and was sentenced Wednesday.

On July 26, Randy Lee, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge, the 23rd Judicial District Court reports.

Officials say back on September 13, 2016, detectives with the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office got information about an incident where a man exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl. During an interview with the girl, she told detectives she spent the night at a home in Bayou L'Ourse that belonged to Lee. She said while she was lying on the couch in the living room, Lee got her attention and then exposed himself to her while pleasuring himself.

The teen went on to say Lee then offered her $500 to show him her body. After leaving the house, the girl says Lee went to her home to drop off her belongings, and that when she opened the door to his car to get her things, Lee began to pleasure himself again.

Lee was arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Jail.

On October 25, Lee appeared before a judge and was sentenced to 7 years in jail with credit for time served. Also, once out of jail, Lee must register as a sex offender for a period of 15 years.

