Episcopal High students hold fundraiser for ALS

A successful fundraiser for the Baton Rouge chapter of ALS Louisiana/Mississippi organized was held at Episcopal High School on Thursday. The event was organized by three students after they found out their fellow cross-country teammate’s mother had been diagnosed with ALS.

The local chapter of ALS Louisiana/Mississippi needs money to support families who are overwhelmed when ALS demands so much equipment, so many trips to the doctor. The local chapter strives to raise money that they can give as direct grants to families who cannot afford what is needed.

Todd McInnis, David Whitehead, and Austin Broussard said they "couldn’t just do nothing" when they found about about Louis Ballard’s mom. They came up with the idea for a fun run as a way to raise money for the local ALS chapter and had the full support of school administrators.

When the school bell rang Thursday, many students strapped on their running shoes and gear to run for ALS. WAFB’s Donna Britt initially offered to publicize the event, but McInnis, Whitehead, and Broussard declined the offer. They figured the turn out due to the publicity would overwhelm the school’s facilities.

”I am so impressed that three teenagers were able to come up with this idea on their own, organize it, and pull it off so well. Thank you to the boys, to the school, and to the community!“ Donna Britt said of Thursday’s event.

