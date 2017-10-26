Signs go up in Baton Rouge reminding drivers to share the road with cyclists

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
A successful fundraiser for the Baton Rouge chapter of ALS Louisiana/Mississippi organized was held at Episcopal High School on Thursday.More >>
It seems the small, quiet town of Zachary is no longer what it used to be, with several violent incidents in the area since the summer. As the city grows, unfortunately, crime is keeping pace.More >>
Infamous contractor Matthew Morris was scheduled to appear in court again Thursday, however, he was not transported to his hearing due to being transferred to another prison facility.More >>
A petition requesting that local and state leaders bring more awareness to cyclists on the road is seeing results.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife, Natasha, are both facing charges of Simple Assault-Domestic Violence following an incident at their home Thursday, October 19.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
Eight Pine Belt men are behind bars and facing federal charges after a multi-year investigation led authorities to a drug trafficking organization with ties to California. Five of the eight suspects were taken into custody early Tuesday morning as multiple local, state and federal agencies served high-risk search warrants in Forrest and Jones Counties. The other three suspects self-surrendered to authorities. The suspects appeared at the William M. Colmer Federal Courthouse in Hatti...More >>
Millington police are looking for two suspects who were seen vandalizing property and intentionally spilling insecticide chemicals in the children's toy department.More >>
