Signs go up in Baton Rouge reminding drivers to share the road with cyclists

A petition requesting that local and state leaders bring more awareness to cyclists on the road is seeing results.

New signs have been posted along the stretch of River Road from LSU south to the parish line. They are there to remind drivers that cyclists may use a full lane in either direction. The city has put up 28 signs.

Leaders say they are now working with Iberville Parish leaders to have the signs posted on their end of the bike route as well.

