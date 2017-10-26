LSU's Brumfield and Etling goof around in mock interview

Interviewing college football players can get a little rehearsed and mundane at times.
Players are so petrified (and rightfully so) of giving opponents bulletin board material that their answers can be a never ending stream of cliches. But on Thursday afternoon, an impromptu and humorously organic conversation between offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield and quarterback Danny Etling broke out, and boy was it deep.
The teammates tackle all things from the JFK assassination to if the Earth is round or flat.
