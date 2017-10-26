Fraternity at LSU with 'unsafe' environment closed by national board

The Lambda Chi Alpha chapter at LSU has been shut down by the Board of Directors for the fraternity.

The board voted to close the chapter effective October 22.

The decision was made based on recent chapter history. The board deemed that the chapter was "unsafe and didn't promote a healthy environment," or one conducive to learning or personal development. LSU reportedly supports the board's decision.

Under the terms of the closure, no one may represent Lambda Chi Alpha or the Upsilon chapter in any way on LSU's campus, including at social events, intramurals, and at the Inter-Fraternity Council.

The fraternity was put on probation back in May of 2016 after alleged hazing incidents involving withholding medication, forcing pledges to sleep at the house, and depriving pledges of sleep.

RELATED: LSU fraternity on probation after investigation into alleged hazing

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.