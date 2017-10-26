LSU QB target decommits from Missouri day after receiving offer

One day after the LSU coaching staff offered quarterback James Foster II a scholarship, he announced his decommitment from the Missouri Tigers.
God Bless ???? pic.twitter.com/nqEAeHO05e— James Foster II (@YungSimba4) October 26, 2017
247Sports ranks Foster II the No. 14 dual threat quarterback in the 2018 signing class.
LSU does not have a quarterback commitment in the class and Foster could very well fill that void.
The three-star dual threat QB from Montgomery, AL, has also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miss. State, South Carolina and Tennessee.
