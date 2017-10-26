LSU QB target decommits from Missouri day after receiving offer - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

LSU QB target decommits from Missouri day after receiving offer

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
Source: WAFB Source: WAFB
Montgomery, AL (WAFB) -

One day after the LSU coaching staff offered quarterback James Foster II a scholarship, he announced his decommitment from the Missouri Tigers.

247Sports ranks Foster II the No. 14 dual threat quarterback in the 2018 signing class.

LSU does not have a quarterback commitment in the class and Foster could very well fill that void.

The three-star dual threat QB from Montgomery, AL, has also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Miss. State, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly