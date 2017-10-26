Man sentenced to 30 years in jail after kidnapping estranged wife, toddler in 2015

A Prairieville man has been sentenced to 30 years in jail on charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery after kidnapping a woman and a toddler back in 2015.

The 23rd Judicial District Court says on Wednesday, October 25, Troy Jones, 50, of Prairieville, pleaded guilty to second degree kidnapping and aggravated battery.

Officials say back on September 19, 2015, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office got a call from a woman saying her mother and toddler were possibly missing or were the victims of a kidnapping. The woman told deputies her mother hadn't dropped off the child before going to work and that she was told the victim never made it to work.

A BOLO was then issued for the victim's vehicle and an Amber Alert was issued for the toddler. Several hours later, the victim, the toddler, and Jones were located in Calcasieu Parish after deputies found the victim's car. After a car chase and a brief foot pursuit, deputies were able to identify the driver as Jones, who was arrested by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies on other arrest warrants related to a prior domestic incident in Ascension Parish.

APSO detectives made contact with the victim in Calcasieu Parish, where she said she was getting into her car with the child when she was approached by Jones, who had just got out of an abandoned vehicle parked nearby. Jones then reportedly stabbed the victim with a "shank-like" object, causing minor cuts to her body. The victim said after being told to get in the car, Jones then drove to Lake Charles. Jones reportedly stopped several times, but would not let the victim out of his sight.

Calcasieu Parish deputies were able to catch Jones as he was planning to drive back from Lake Charles. The victim is the estranged wife of Jones.

On October 23, Jones appeared in court. On the charge of second degree kidnapping, he was sentenced to 20 years in jail with credit for time served. Five years of this sentence are to be served without the benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. For the aggravated battery charge, Jones was sentenced to five years in jail with credit for time served.

Additionally, Jones entered a guilty plea for a charge of possession or introduction of contraband into a penal institution after he was caught with a cell phone while in jail. He was given another five years in jail for this charge, bringing his total sentence to 30 years.

