Man sentenced to 30 years in jail after kidnapping estranged wife, toddler in 2015

Thursday was another lovely fall day, although warmer than it’s been for the week. Unfortunately, that is the end of the good stuff, at least for the short term.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
A ribbon cutting ceremony marked the official opening of Slaughter Community Charter School. Board members have been planning for the permanent school building for a decade.More >>
Interviewing college football players can get a little rehearsed and mundane at times.More >>
The Lambda Chi Alpha chapter at LSU has been shut down by the Board of Directors for the fraternity.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released their findings of sexually transmitted diseases in the United States - and shows that the South isn't protecting itself very well.More >>
A Youth League Football team was disqualified from a championship game hours after burying one of their coaches. An Indian Springs Panther Assistant coach says a board member of the Mobile Youth Football Conference (MYFB) removed his team wrongfully.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
