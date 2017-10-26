PUMPKIN CRÈME BRÛLÉE IN MINI JACK-O’-LANTERNS

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 10 Servings

Comment:

We often see miniature pumpkins used as table decorations during the fall season, but do we ever consider them perfect as a dessert centerpiece on a china plate? This recipe offers you the opportunity to convert this wonderful fall vegetable into a unique receptacle for pumpkin crème brûlée.

Ingredients:

½ cup canned pumpkin

10 baby pumpkins

2 cups heavy whipping cream

3 egg yolks, lightly beaten

2 eggs, lightly beaten

¾ cup sugar, divided

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp salt

¼ tsp ground cloves

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. In a small saucepan, heat cream over medium-high heat just until bubbly. Remove saucepan from heat and set side. In a large mixing bowl, combine egg yolks, eggs, ½ cup sugar, canned pumpkin, cinnamon, ginger, salt and cloves. Whisk until just combined. Slowly whisk hot cream into egg mixture then set aside. Using a paring knife, cut off the tops of the baby pumpkins, reserving tops. Use a spoon to scoop out the seeds and discard. Place pumpkins in a roasting pan and divide custard mixture evenly among pumpkins. Place roasting pan in oven and pour hot water into the pan to reach halfway up the sides of the pumpkins. Bake 30–40 minutes or until center appears nearly set when gently shaken. Carefully remove the pan from the oven. Remove pumpkins from water and place pumpkins on a cooling rack. Cover and chill in refrigerator at least 1 hour or up to 8 hours. To serve, let custards stand at room temperature 20 minutes. Sprinkle custards with remaining sugar and torch to caramelize the sugar. Garnish with the reserved tops of the baby pumpkins. You may also wish to paint or draw a spooky face on the outside surface of the pumpkins to make tiny jack-o’-lanterns.