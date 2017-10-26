BRPD officer arrested, accused of changing police report about confiscating marijuana

A Prairieville man has been sentenced to 30 years in jail on charges of kidnapping and aggravated battery after kidnapping a woman and a toddler back in 2015.More >>
A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested after allegedly changing a police report about confiscating marijuana. Officer Michelle Patterson was busted, detectives say, after reviewing her police body camera. More details to follow. Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC to attend a listening session at the White House. President Donald Trump invited several governors and state health department heads to this session. It is part of his effort to curb the country's growing opioid addiction.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
It’s a sight that’s all too familiar to those who travel around the LSU Lakes – flocks of American White Pelicans – but it’s also one that never fails to inspire.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
Just a few weeks ago, on a beach in Florida, Autumn Alston tied the knot.More >>
For the second time this month, a 10-year-old Cleveland boy stole his family's car, leading his mom and the highway patrol on a high speed chase.More >>
According to Cliff Johnson, Director of the MacArthur Justice Center’s Mississippi office, Judge Shirley entered an order on August 22, 2016, prohibiting Johnson’s client, referred to as “Mother A” due to strict youth court confidentiality laws, from having any contact with her baby until she paid court fees in full.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
