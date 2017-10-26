BRPD officer arrested, accused of changing police report about confiscating marijuana

A Baton Rouge police officer has been arrested after she allegedly changed a police report about marijuana she confiscated back in Septemeber, authorities say. Officer Michelle Patterson was busted, detectives say after they reviewed footage from her department-issued body camera.

Patterson, 28, was arrested on charges of injuring public records and malfeasance in office after an internal investigation by the Baton Rouge Police Department. She has been with the department for about two years.

Patterson responded to an incident on September 26 where a woman was found with a marijuana cigarette and a large bag of marijuana in the parking lot of the Kelly Terrance Apartments in the 900 block of Rosenwald Road. The woman was given a misdemeanor summons and Patterson confiscated the marijuana cigarette, which was recorded on her body camera.

Police say Patterson typed her report of the incident the next day. She then allegedly deleted the report and rewrote it leaving out the fact that a misdemeanor summons was issued or that a marijuana cigarette was found.

Patterson submitted the false report, which a supervisor later approved. The original misdemeanor summons was later found in Patterson's issued police vehicle. She is currently on administrative leave from the Baton Rouge Police Department.

