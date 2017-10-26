Former LSU star named MLB Gold Glove Finalist

Former LSU standout and current Major League Baseball All-Star DJ LeMahieu has been named a Gold Glove Award finalist.

LeMahieu played in 153 games this season for the Colorado Rockies and committed only eight errors and finished with a sparkling .989 fielding percentage.

Other National League Gold Glove finalists at second base include Ben Zobrist (Chicago Cubs) and Dee Gordon (Miami Marlins).

LeMahieu played two seasons for the Tigers.

In 2008, as a freshman, he batted .337 with 11 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 44 RBI.

The next year, he batted a team leading .350 with 13 doubles, five triples, 43 RBI and 57 runs. LeMahieu was named to the College World Series all-tournament team.

