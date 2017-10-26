Former LSU star named MLB Gold Glove Finalist

Former LSU standout and current Major League Baseball All-Star DJ LeMahieu has been named a Gold Glove Award finalist.
LeMahieu played in 153 games this season for the Colorado Rockies and committed only eight errors and finished with a sparkling .989 fielding percentage.
.@DJLeMahieu, #GoldGlove Finalist!— Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) October 26, 2017
#ThatsMyDJ ?? pic.twitter.com/H5MPg45W54
Other National League Gold Glove finalists at second base include Ben Zobrist (Chicago Cubs) and Dee Gordon (Miami Marlins).
LeMahieu played two seasons for the Tigers.
In 2008, as a freshman, he batted .337 with 11 doubles, one triple, six home runs and 44 RBI.
The next year, he batted a team leading .350 with 13 doubles, five triples, 43 RBI and 57 runs. LeMahieu was named to the College World Series all-tournament team.
