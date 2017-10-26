It's that time of year again! Pelicans return to the LSU Lakes

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC to attend a listening session at the White House. President Donald Trump invited several governors and state health department heads to this session. It is part of his effort to curb the country's growing opioid addiction.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC to attend a listening session at the White House. President Donald Trump invited several governors and state health department heads to this session. It is part of his effort to curb the country's growing opioid addiction.More >>
It’s a sight that’s all too familiar to those who travel around the LSU Lakes – flocks of American White Pelicans – but it’s also one that never fails to inspire.More >>
It’s a sight that’s all too familiar to those who travel around the LSU Lakes – flocks of American White Pelicans – but it’s also one that never fails to inspire.More >>
A Baton Rouge attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting victim arriving at a Baton Rouge hospital in a private vehicle Wednesday morning, according to investigators.More >>
A Baton Rouge attorney is facing multiple charges in connection with a shooting victim arriving at a Baton Rouge hospital in a private vehicle Wednesday morning, according to investigators.More >>
Powerball officials report the winning ticket for Wednesday night's $191.1 million jackpot was sold in Louisiana.More >>
Powerball officials report the winning ticket for Wednesday night's $191.1 million jackpot was sold in Louisiana.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
A Youth League Football team was disqualified from a championship game hours after burying one of their coaches. An Indian Springs Panther Assistant coach says a board member of the Mobile Youth Football Conference (MYFB) removed his team wrongfully.More >>
A Youth League Football team was disqualified from a championship game hours after burying one of their coaches. An Indian Springs Panther Assistant coach says a board member of the Mobile Youth Football Conference (MYFB) removed his team wrongfully.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>