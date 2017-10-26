AG Jeff Landry: La. set to get nearly $2M from GM settlement

Louisiana is set to get close to $2 million from a settlement with General Motors.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry said 49 states settled with GM over allegations the automaker concealed safety issues connected to ignition switch related defects.

He added GM agreed to pay $120 million, with Louisiana's share adding up to more than $1.7 million.

