WANTED: Man breaks into apartment and beats up tenant, officials say

A man accused of breaking into an apartment and beating the tenant is wanted by investigators.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Edward Walker, 23, is sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He is 5-foot-10 and weighs 150 pounds.

According to police, Walker forced his way into an apartment on Blount Road on September 22 and punched the victim in the head over and over. They added he then left.

Authorities did not state how badly the victim was injured.

Walker is facing a charge of home invasion.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.