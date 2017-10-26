WANTED: Man breaks into apartment and beats up tenant, officials say

Powerball officials report the winning ticket for Wednesday night's $191.1 million jackpot was sold in Louisiana.More >>
Powerball officials report the winning ticket for Wednesday night's $191.1 million jackpot was sold in Louisiana.More >>
Louisiana is set to get close to $2 million from a settlement with General Motors.More >>
Louisiana is set to get close to $2 million from a settlement with General Motors.More >>
A man accused of breaking into an apartment and beating the tenant is wanted by investigators. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Edward Walker, 23, is sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
A man accused of breaking into an apartment and beating the tenant is wanted by investigators. Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Edward Walker, 23, is sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC to attend a listening session at the White House. President Donald Trump invited several governors and state health department heads to this session. It is part of his effort to curb the country's growing opioid addiction.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC to attend a listening session at the White House. President Donald Trump invited several governors and state health department heads to this session. It is part of his effort to curb the country's growing opioid addiction.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
The girl, 10, crossed a border checkpoint on her way to get emergency gall bladder surgery.More >>
New security screenings start for passengers on US-bound flights, including travelers questioned about trip, luggage.More >>
New security screenings start for passengers on US-bound flights, including travelers questioned about trip, luggage.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
The girl’s mother believes the teacher was only disciplined because she intervened in the matter.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>