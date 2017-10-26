SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
Connect
(Source: WAFB) (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Southern enters the weekend on a three game winning streak, beating Fort Valley State (31-14), Alabama A&M (35-14) and Jackson State (35-17).

The Jags hit the road again this weekend to play the Golden Lions in Little Rock, AR.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff  has lost three games in a row and five of their last six matchups.

SWAC GAME OF THE WEEK: Southern (2-1, 4-3) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2, 2-5).

Saturday, Oct. 28 Schedule:
Texas Southern at Grambling State (2 p.m.)
Bacone College at Prairie View (2 p.m.)
Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State  (2 p.m.)
Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2:30 p.m.)
Alabama A&M at Alabama State (2:30 p.m.)

WEST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL
Grambling State 4-0 6-1
Southern 2-1 4-3
Prairie View 2-2 2-4
Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2 2-5
Texas Southern 0-2 0-6
EAST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL
Alcorn State 3-1 5-3
Alabama A&M 3-1 3-4
Mississippi Valley State 1-2 2-5
Alabama State 1-2 1-5
Jackson State 0-3 0-7

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly