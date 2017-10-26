SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Southern enters the weekend on a three game winning streak, beating Fort Valley State (31-14), Alabama A&M (35-14) and Jackson State (35-17).
The Jags hit the road again this weekend to play the Golden Lions in Little Rock, AR.
Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost three games in a row and five of their last six matchups.
SWAC GAME OF THE WEEK: Southern (2-1, 4-3) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2, 2-5).
Saturday, Oct. 28 Schedule:
Texas Southern at Grambling State (2 p.m.)
Bacone College at Prairie View (2 p.m.)
Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State (2 p.m.)
Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2:30 p.m.)
Alabama A&M at Alabama State (2:30 p.m.)
|WEST DIVISION
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|Grambling State
|4-0
|6-1
|Southern
|2-1
|4-3
|Prairie View
|2-2
|2-4
|Arkansas-Pine Bluff
|1-2
|2-5
|Texas Southern
|0-2
|0-6
|EAST DIVISION
|SWAC
|OVERALL
|Alcorn State
|3-1
|5-3
|Alabama A&M
|3-1
|3-4
|Mississippi Valley State
|1-2
|2-5
|Alabama State
|1-2
|1-5
|Jackson State
|0-3
|0-7
