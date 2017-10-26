SWAC: Weekend Schedule and Conference Standings

Southern enters the weekend on a three game winning streak, beating Fort Valley State (31-14), Alabama A&M (35-14) and Jackson State (35-17).

The Jags hit the road again this weekend to play the Golden Lions in Little Rock, AR.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff has lost three games in a row and five of their last six matchups.

SWAC GAME OF THE WEEK: Southern (2-1, 4-3) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (1-2, 2-5).

Saturday, Oct. 28 Schedule:

Texas Southern at Grambling State (2 p.m.)

Bacone College at Prairie View (2 p.m.)

Jackson State at Mississippi Valley State (2 p.m.)

Southern at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2:30 p.m.)

Alabama A&M at Alabama State (2:30 p.m.)

WEST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Grambling State 4-0 6-1 Southern 2-1 4-3 Prairie View 2-2 2-4 Arkansas-Pine Bluff 1-2 2-5 Texas Southern 0-2 0-6

EAST DIVISION SWAC OVERALL Alcorn State 3-1 5-3 Alabama A&M 3-1 3-4 Mississippi Valley State 1-2 2-5 Alabama State 1-2 1-5 Jackson State 0-3 0-7

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.