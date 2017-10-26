Sportsline Player of the Week: St. Amant RB Cade Nelson

The St. Amant Gators found themselves in another fight Friday night, only leading McKinley 14-7 at the half, but as it has many times before, David Oliver’s squad leaned heavily on running back Cade Nelson.

The senior led the way in the second half as the Gators eventually pulled away for the 38-7 win.

"I just wanted to run as hard as I could,” said Nelson. “I knew that if we tried to make more plays, our offense would get more confident."

"When we get in a little lull offensively, the guy we look for to bring us out of it is Cade Nelson,” head coach David Oliver said.

Despite his smaller stature, Nelson prides himself on having a tough and ferocious running style, making him difficult for bigger defenders to drag down.

"I like to classify myself as a harder runner. I just try to move my feet on contact, never go down easily, and always get those extra few yards," Nelson explained.

Oliver said Nelson leads mostly by example, which has extra importance this year as St. Amant fields a younger, inexperienced offense.

"He's not a very loud guy, but he goes out and plays with some intensity and asks the guys to match his intensity. When we do that, we usually have a pretty good performance," Oliver added.

Nelson will continue to be a huge piece to the Gators' puzzle as St. Amant inches closer to its big week 10 matchup against rival East Ascension and if the Gators have aspirations to make another deep run in the 5A playoffs, Nelson will be the core piece to that effort.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.