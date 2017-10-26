Hearing for contractor, Matthew Morris, to find out if he can represent himself rescheduled

Infamous contractor Matthew Morris was scheduled to appear in court again Thursday, however, he was not transported to his hearing due to being transferred to another prison facility.

Morris, 39, of Baton Rouge, is accused of ripping off dozens of flood victims in three parishes.

Morris reportedly told a judge he wants to represent himself. A 19th Judicial Court judge in Baton Rouge will hear the request.

Morris represented himself during a hearing last month in Livingston Parish. He is facing more than 100 charges, including fraud.

The hearing has been rescheduled for Monday, October 30.

