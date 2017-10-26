Contractor Matthew Morris set for hearing to find out if he can represent himself

Infamous contractor Matthew Morris is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday.

Morris, 39, of Baton Rouge, is accused of ripping off dozens of flood victims in three parishes.

Morris reportedly told a judge that he wants to represent himself. A 19th Judicial Court judge in Baton Rouge will hear the request.

Morris represented himself during a hearing last month in Livingston Parish.

He is facing more than 100 charges, including fraud.

RELATED STORIES: Contractors arrested for fraud related to August 2016 flood repairs

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.