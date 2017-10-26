Winning Powerball ticket for $191M jackpot sold in Louisiana, officials report

Powerball reports the winning ticket for the $191 million jackpot was sold in Louisiana.

Officials have not said exactly where in the state the ticket was sold, but it was the only ticket that matched all of the numbers.

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 18, 22, 29, 54, 57, and the Powerball was 8.

Check your tickets to see if you were a winner.

