$191 million lottery winner was regular customer at Eunice store

The $191 million winning ticket from Wednesday, which matched all five numbers drawn and the Powerball, was sold a store in Eunice, Louisiana called Brownie’s. The store's owner says he knows who the winner is.

The owner Brownie's says the winner is a regular customer but declined to give the person’s name. The winning ticket was purchased at the storeon Wednesday morning. This is not the first big win related to Brownie’s. The owner says they have sold at least two $200,000 dollar scratch off tickets in the past.

Rachael Simmons, a cashier at the store, says she was shocked to find out the winning ticket was sold during her shift. “Wow, I don't know what to think,” Simmons said. “I'm glad for the people who won it and I just hope they spend it wisely, have a good time and remember me,” she added.

The winner has not yet come forward to claim the prize, according to Louisiana Lottery officials.

Officials with the Louisiana Lottery said this is the largest single amount won in Louisiana Lottery history. Previously, the largest prize won in Louisiana was a $97 million Powerball jackpot from the Jan. 16, 2008, drawing claimed by a Metairie man.

"The Lottery eagerly awaits meeting the newest ‘star’ member of our Powerball millionaire’s club when he or she comes to claim this historic prize at our Baton Rouge headquarters," said Lottery President Rose Hudson. "In the meantime, we recommend that the winner treat the ticket as cash and sign the back of it for security purposes. It is also a good idea for all winners of substantial prizes, like this one, to seek professional financial advice prior to claiming it."

The winning numbers for Wednesday night’s drawing were 18, 22, 29, 54, 57, and the Powerball was 8.

Check your tickets to see if you were a winner.

The store will receive a $25,000 bonus or 1 percent of Louisiana's contribution to the jackpot's funding, whichever is greater, for selling the winning ticket.

Click here for more

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.