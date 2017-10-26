WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards at White House for address on opioid crisis

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live

Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC to attend a listening session at the White House.

President Donald Trump invited several governors and state health department heads to this session.

It is part of his effort to curb the country's growing opioid addiction.

Louisiana is having a real problem with the drugs. In fact, some areas saw more drug-related death than murders in 2016.

The president reportedly also plans to declare the opioid crisis a national emergency.

