Police identify victim of deadly shooting on Ralph St. near industrial refineries in north BR

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Ralph Street near Barksdale Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Ralph Street near Barksdale Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night, officials confirmed.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the victim, Joshua Morgan, 22, of Baton Rouge, was found on Ralph Street near Barksdale Street, which is just south of US 190 near some of the industrial refineries in north Baton Rouge.

Morgan was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have not yet established a suspect or motive for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

