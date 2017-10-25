One man dead after shooting on Ralph Street near Exxon - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

One man dead after shooting on Ralph Street near Exxon

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Ralph Street near Barksdale Street just south of US 190 near Exxon. The identity of the victim is currently unknown.

