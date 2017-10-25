One man dead after shooting on Ralph St. near industrial refineries in north BR

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Thursday, October 26.More >>
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.More >>
Infamous contractor Matthew Morris is scheduled to appear in court again Thursday. He reportedly told a judge that he wants to represent himself.More >>
Powerball reports the winning ticket for Wednesday night's $191 million jackpot was sold in Louisiana.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards is in Washington, DC to attend a listening session at the White House. President Donald Trump invited several governors and state health department heads to this session. It is part of his effort to curb the country's growing opioid addiction.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
The man had been named a person of interest after his wife’s disappearance in May.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
The woman faces 18 criminal counts of child neglect.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
The analysis says market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
