One man dead after shooting on Ralph St. near industrial refineries in north BR

By Rachael Thomas, Digital Content Producer
Ralph Street near Barksdale Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Ralph Street near Barksdale Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed.

The incident happened on Ralph Street near Barksdale Street, which is just south of US 190 near some of the industrial refineries in north Baton Rouge.

The victim's name has not been released.

We will update this story when we know more.

