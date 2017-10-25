Fears grow amid warning from Zachary PD about recent uptick in violent crime

One man is dead after a shooting Wednesday night, officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm.More >>
One Baker teen died after two vehicles and a log truck collided in East Feliciana Parish.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council had a busy meeting Wednesday night, advancing several important items on the agenda.More >>
It seems the small, quiet town of Zachary is no longer what it used to be, with several violent incidents in the area since the summer. As the city grows, unfortunately, crime is keeping pace.More >>
Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 25.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
On the box, cartoon corn pops are seen in a shopping mall. As the yellow pops shop and play, a lone brown pop, dressed as a janitor, pushes a broom.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
Jim Musser was shocked when he got an email from his daughter mid-morning Monday. “Ridiculous. I was flabbergasted. I couldn't believe it,” he said. His 12-year old daughter, who is a seventh grader at Bumpus Middle School, told him a teacher told her she was violating the district's dress code by wearing a dress that was too short.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
