2017 Veterans Day events, fundraisers, and deals

This year, Veterans Day is on Saturday, November 11 and many organizations and businesses in the area are hosting ceremonies and events, or offering up special deals for those who have served our country. We will continue to update this list with new items. Events are arranged by date. Please check back.

Events/Ceremonies:

National Veterans Small Business Week: The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is celebrating veterans, service members, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses during National Veterans Small Business Week, which is October 30 through November 3. During the week, local and virtual events focused on on access to capital, federal, and commercial procurement opportunities and entrepreneurial training. There will be Boots to Business and Boots to Business Reboot courses, as well as webinars and workshops, as well as opportunities to participate in NVSBW 2017. On November 2 at 3 p.m., the SBA will host a Twitter chat called Business Tips for Veteran Entrepreneurs. Use the hashtag #MyVetBiz to join the conversation. For more information about how to get involved, click here. For info on resources available to veteran entrepreneurs, click here.

Traveling Memorial Exhibit: Baton Rouge Community College is hosting a traveling exhibit ahead of Veterans Day from November 3 through 6. The exhibit, called Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial, will be at the BRCC Automotive Training Center, located at 2115 N Lobdell Blvd. Hours are as follows:

Friday, November 3: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 4: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, November 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, November 6: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Eyes of Freedom: Lima Company Memorial, created by Anita Miller, depicts the fallen Marines and Navy Corpsman of Columbus, Ohio-based Lima Company 3/25, one of the most heavily engaged units of Operation Iraqi Freedom. The 23 life-sized portraits have become a powerful traveling veterans tribute honoring all who answer our nation's call. The traveling tribute is supported by a board of directors consisting of retired military, business men and women and clergy. For more information, click here.

Doyle Elementary School: On Friday, November 10, Doyle Elementary School will host breakfast for veterans at 7:30 a.m. and hold a program honoring veterans at 9 a.m. Mayor Gerard Landry and Superintendent Rick Wentzel will be speaking at the event. The school is located at 29285 S Range Ave. in Livingston.

West Feliciana Middle School: The school will host its annual Veterans Day program on Friday, November 10 at 9 a.m. in the gym. Veterans, family members, and the public are invited to attend. Veterans will be recognized and honored by each branch of service. Students will participate in the program as well, with the JROTC, armed drill team, and color guard performing. Choirs form Bains Lower, as well and the middle school and high school, will also perform along with the high school band. The students will conduct a special presentation of the Purple Heart Award to someone who was wounded in combat and received the award. A reception will follow the ceremony.

Fundraisers:

Get It Done for Our Vets Campaign: Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has kicked off a fundraiser that supports the Fisher House Foundation, and the company hopes to raise $50,000. Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys will match the first $25,000 raised. Contributions will help veterans have peace of mind and a roof over their heads while dealing with unforeseen situations. Donate to the Get It Done for Our Vets campaign by clicking here. All donations are tax deductible. The campaign runs through November 9.

Other Offers:

Denny's: The restaurant is inviting all veterans and active military personnel to enjoy a free Build Your Own Gran Slam on Friday, November 10 as a thank you for their service. The offer is valid from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a valid military ID. For more information, or to find a participating location, click here.

L'Auberge Casino & Hotel: The casino will honor veterans and active duty military personnel by offering a complimentary meal at their award-winning buffets on Friday, November 10. The Bon Temps Buffet will serve complimentary lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, click here.

