Sneak peek at new LSU apartment-style housing coming next fall

Skyy Warren, a junior at LSU, wasn't even thinking about a new apartment Wednesday morning, until she stepped into a mock-up of the new apartment-style dorms going up at LSU.

“I like how the rooms are across instead of next to each other. I like how big the bathrooms are. I like how close it is to campus,” said Warren.

Nicholson Gateway will replace the old married student housing along Nicholson Drive. LSU Residential Life has been planning the apartment-style dorms since 2012.

“It's basically to compete with the off-campus properties that are going up around our perimeter,” said Steve Waller, director of Residential Life and Housing.

Waller says the $150 million complex will house more than 1,500 hundred students and will feature a grocery store, food court, and gym. But the big draw will be the rooms themselves.

"It's totally furnished. That's the sofa they'll walk in with. That's the coffee table, the chair, entertainment center, bedroom,” said Waller. “They'll have to bring their own salt and pepper shaker, but the stove will be there.”

For Warren, there's only one question: “If the price is cute, then it's a definite maybe.”

Rooms will rent for $4,000 to $5,000 dollars per semester. That's competitive with off-campus housing. Waller says the advantage of Nicholson Gateway is that students can sign a lease for just nine months as opposed to the 12-month lease most apartment complexes use.

“I was set in stone with staying where I was, then, I came here, and I was like, ‘I don't know. I might move,’” said Warren.

