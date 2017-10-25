Coldest morning temps so far this season expected Sunday

Here's hoping that you were able to enjoy yet another day of blue skies across south Louisiana. This is much more like the kind of weather I expect in October!

Skies will stay clear overnight and once again, much of the WAFB viewing area will slip down into the low to mid 40s by Thursday’s sunrise. We will continue our run of lovely days on Thursday afternoon too, although temperatures will rebound with highs getting into the upper 70s to near 80° under mainly sunny skies.

By Friday morning, however, a cold front to the northwest will be impacting our regional weather. Clouds will be increasing through the day, and while the morning should be mainly dry and mild with sunrise temperatures in the upper 50s, regional rain chances will be rising into the afternoon. Plan for a Friday afternoon high temperature in the upper 70s with scattered afternoon showers and a few rumbles of thunder.

The cold front gets into the WAFB area during the evening and overnight. Rain is likely through the evening, late night, and into the pre-dawn hours Saturday. My thinking is that most/all of the rain should be ending in the Baton Rouge area by/before sunrise. Rains could extend a bit deeper into the morning for areas south and southeast of the Red Stick.

We are not expecting an overly energetic front. While we do expect to see a few t-storms in the area, we are not anticipating a significant severe weather event. In addition, while just about everyone gets wet, rain totals for most neighborhoods are likely to come in at less than 1”, with a few spots getting upwards of 1.5” or so.

So plan for the rains to be ending with skies slowly clearing on Saturday morning. Saturday will be a cool day after a morning start in the mid to upper 40s, many neighborhoods will struggle to make 60° for the afternoon. Expect a breezy, if not downright windy day, and that is likely to add more autumn cool to Saturday afternoon.

Sunday’s wake up will be the coolest yet this fall, with morning starts in the upper 30s to lower 40s across most of the WAFB area. Although Sunday will be a day of blue skies and sunshine, it will remain rather cool through the afternoon as highs only reach to the low 60s for many WAFB communities.

A modest warming trend will kick in early next week, taking us into the 70s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The weather stays dry for Monday and Tuesday, and that's great news for the little ghosts and goblins that will be enjoying trick-or-treating fun on Tuesday evening. Expect temperatures in the 70s and 60s through the 5 to 8 p.m. “witching hours” on Tuesday.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) continues to watch Invest 93L in the western Caribbean, with 5-day development chances now down to 40 percent. More importantly, no matter what happens to the disturbance, it does not appear to offer a threat to the north-central Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.