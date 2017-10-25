Real-life Transformers coming to Baton Rouge area Walmarts

Below is a list of traffic incidents and notices for Wednesday, October 25.More >>
The Zachary Police Department held a news conference Wednesday morning to provide additional information about a shooting that left a teen dead on Saturday.More >>
For those who can afford to go to LSU with or without TOPS, there are some new options on where students can live.More >>
Despite being untouchable at the state capitol, TOPS is only worth so much. The executive director of the Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) laid out the grim reality for a panel of state lawmakers Wednesday.More >>
The East Baton Rouge Metro Council has a busy meeting scheduled for Wednesday night, with several important topics on the agenda.More >>
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >>
If you’ve ever bought a cell phone, laptop, tablet or power tool that runs on lithium-ion batteries, odds are good you’ve got a chance to get a piece of a class action settlement.More >>
An escaped suspect is now in Jonesboro police custody.More >>
Activities will continue as scheduled but security is being increased at Grambling State University in the wake of the fatal shootings of a student and a visitor on campus, the school's president says.More >>
Five teenagers have been charged as adults in the death of a man who was killed by a rock thrown on I-75.More >>
A Green Bay Police Department officer took on the role of father-figure to a young man who was about to celebrate his birthday without any family members.More >>
Montgomery Circuit Judge Roman Shaul declared a mistrial in Jacquees Boone's attempted murder and assault case Tuesday afternoon after a witness in the case was shot to death.More >>
An Alabama cheerleader is putting height into perspective when it comes to SEC athletes.More >>
The US Marshals are asking for the public's help in finding this man who is wanted for the rape and murder of a 13-month-old girl.More >>
A 25-year-old woman is charged with assault after a brutal beating was caught on camera in north Huntsville.More >>
