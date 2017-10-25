Real-life Transformers coming to Baton Rouge area Walmarts

Transformers are coming to the Baton Rouge area!

Walmart and Hasbro have teamed up to launch a retail tour, which will include 870 Walmart Supercenters across the country. The tour features appearances from Optimus Prime and other Transformers in support of the new movie, Transformers 5: The Last Knight.

Transformers will be available for meet and greets and photos on Thursday, October 26. There will also be new Transformers merchandise for sale. The following Walmart locations are participating:

Denham Springs: 904 S Range Ave., 1 to 4 p.m.

Gonzales: 308 N Airline Hwy., 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Prairieville: 17585 Airline Hwy., 5 to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.