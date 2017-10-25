Mayor Broome issues executive order on local industrial tax exemptions

In East Baton Rouge Parish, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome is calling for a new committee to help oversee applications for industrial tax exemptions.

In her executive order, issued Wednesday, October 25, she calls for the four-person panel to consist of a representative from the metro council, the school board, the sheriff's office, and the mayor's office. The group will go through the applications and recommend actions to the local taxing authorities.

Governor John Bel Edwards issued an executive order last year that allowed local governments to make these decisions.

“I applaud Governor Edwards’ effort to provide local control over these exemptions that directly affect the finances of our local communities. While the exemptions serve as a business development tool, they also have a large effect on the revenue bases for almost all local services. With local control comes the responsibility for us to have an orderly process to evaluate the exemption request on a cost benefit basis,“ said Broome.

Prior to these two executive orders, local governments had little control over whether or not to grant tax exemptions. The executive order for EBR Parish will take effect on October 30.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.