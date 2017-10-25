One person dies after crash involving log truck

One person died after two vehicles and a log truck collided in East Feliciana Parish.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say the crash happened Wednesday at roughly 2 p.m. on Hwy. 68 near the town of Jackson.

The identities of those involved in the crash has not yet been provided.

The cause of the crash is still being determined.

