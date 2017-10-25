Baker teen dead after crash involving log truck; identity released

One Baker teen died after two vehicles and a log truck collided in East Feliciana Parish.

Officials with the Louisiana State Police say the crash happened Wednesday at roughly 2 p.m. on Highway 68 near the town of Jackson. The crash resulted in the death of Kenetra Brown, 19, of Baker.

The initial investigation by Louisiana State Police reveals the crash happened as Brown was driving eastbound on LA 68 in a 2001 Honda Accord, when for unknown reasons, she crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane to pass a a 2016 Toyota Camry, being driven by Trematice Duncan, 27, of St. Francisville.

As Brown was passing Duncan, Melin Chandler, 48, of Liberty, Mississippi, was driving westbound on LA 68 in a 2005 Freightliner. Brown's vehicle collided head-on with Chandler's in the westbound lane. Chandler's 18-wheeler overturned and spilled logs across both lanes on LA 68.

Brown was wearing her seat belt, but was ejected from her vehicle. She sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene by the East Feliciana Parish Coroner's Office. Chandler was also wearing his seat belt and was unharmed. Duncan was also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected as a factor in this wreck, but toxicology samples will be taken from all drivers for analysis.

