Man arrested for 8th DWI charge

A Maurepas man has been arrested for his 8th DWI, say officials with Louisiana State Police.

Just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, October 24, troopers patrolling LA 22 in Livingston Parish observed Kevin Clark, 34, making multiple lane violations while driving westbound in a 2015 Toyota Tacoma. Troopers performed a traffic stop and say they noticed several signs of impairment. Clark was arrested and is charged with DWI and improper lane usage.

Clark was given a chemical test for intoxication, which showed his blood alcohol content was three times over the legal limit. He was booked into the Livingston Parish Jail for 8th offense DWI and improper lane usage.

This is the second person LSP has arrested in the last three weeks for their 8th DWI charge.

LSP says almost 50 percent of all fatal wrecks in Louisiana involve impaired drivers. Report impaired drivers by dialing *LSP on your phone.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.